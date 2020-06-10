The Auburn City Council approved the hiring of a construction manager at risk for the new city hall, which will be built on city-owned property off Atlanta Highway to the southeast of the current city hall.
The council approved a $775,367 bid from BM&K Construction and Engineering, which had been recommended by a city selection committee to oversee construction of the new facility. BM&K’s bid was more than $15,000 higher than the other finalist, Sun Belt, but the committee cited the Braselton company’s extensive experience with building municipal facilities as a primary factor in its recommendation.
“We had some quality folks who applied for this job and I wouldn’t have a problem working with any of them,” city administrator Alex Mitchem said, adding that the committee had multiple meetings and interviews with applicants over the last few months.
The city has capped the city hall project budget at $8.63 million, but the construction manager, as part of its contract, will determine a guaranteed maximum price. The construction manager will take the risk for costs beyond the city’s established figure.
Mitchem said he hopes to have a draft contract with BM&K for council review at its July work session.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at last week’s meeting, the council:
•approved an amendment to the city’s property-maintenance ordinance regarding excessive mold and mildew on structures. The ordinance did not previously address such violations. Mayor Linda Blechinger and council member Peggy Langley said public health safety was their top concern in supporting the amendment.
•approved a special-use permit for Resurrected Classics, 1410 Sunbelt Way, to operate a vintage automobile restoration shop. The city’s planning commission had recommended approval with eight conditions.
•approved a renewed contract with Phillips State Prison contract for inmate labor in the amount of $49,318 for next fiscal year.
