On Thursday evening, the City of Auburn approved its fiscal year 2024 budget, totaling $9.4 million in revenue and $9.345 million in expenditures.
The city has set a millage rate of 4.931.
As Auburn experiences continuous growth, additional staff positions have been introduced in the general government portion of the budget in the executive line item which stands at $167,385 in FY24. This represents an increase of roughly $124,000 since FY23.
In addition, the public works department has witnessed substantial growth over the past year, with an increase of around $1 million in its budget. Of this increase, approximately $725,000 is attributed to increased sanitation fees from Robertson Sanitation, while the remaining portion arises from a forthcoming water leak protection program the city will put in place. This program is designed to safeguard water customers from unexpectedly high water bills resulting from undetected water leaks in their homes. The new system will promptly alert residents to any detected leaks, allowing them to take swift action and avoid excessive water expenses.
• Also during the Auburn City Council’s business meeting on Sept. 7, the council voted on the following items:
• The 2024 fireworks contract with Pyro Shows East Coach, Inc. for the Independence Day Celebration totaling $32,000.
• The closing of 4th Avenue from Mt. Moriah to the Auburn Police Station on Monday, Oct. 30 for Truck or Treat. The event is being held by the Parks and Leisure Department for the citizens of Auburn. Several local businesses will participate and pass out candy.
• Purchase of 15 body-worn cameras for the police department.
