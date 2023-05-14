Downtown Auburn

Downtown Auburn

The City of Auburn was awarded an over $11.4 million Georgia Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.

The loan will finance the construction of a new water treatment plant. The city is converting an existing rock quarry to a pump storage raw water storage pond. The new water treatment plant will treat the water stored in the quarry and will be used by the cities of Auburn and Winder. This project will increase water supply and improve system reliability.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.