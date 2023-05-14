The City of Auburn was awarded an over $11.4 million Georgia Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The loan will finance the construction of a new water treatment plant. The city is converting an existing rock quarry to a pump storage raw water storage pond. The new water treatment plant will treat the water stored in the quarry and will be used by the cities of Auburn and Winder. This project will increase water supply and improve system reliability.
The city will pay 2.13% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to the city being a WaterFirst Community.
The Georgia Fund, a state-funded loan program, provides communities with low-interest loans for water, wastewater, water conservation, and solid waste infrastructure projects. Eligible projects include water and sewer lines, treatment plants, pumping stations, wells, water storage tanks, and water meters. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic growth and development.
