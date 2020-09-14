Auburn Seventh-day Adventist Church will host its sixth annual “Let’s Move! Day” health and fitness event on Sunday, Sept. 20.
This year’s event is free but will be online-only due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be live-streamed from 1-5 p.m.
The church is partnering with Orangetheory Fitness, TrainTBFit Elite Club, Inhale Exhale Yoga, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and other organizations on the health and fitness program. It will be streamed on YouTube under the name “Let’s Move! Auburn 2020.”
“Our goal is to offer a free community health and fitness event where we can get as many people as possible involved in physical activity on that day,” organizers said. “We are creating community awareness on how to prevent diseases. We are promoting a healthier lifestyle and providing an outlet for members of our community.”
The church will provide the following on-site services Sunday in its parking lot at 14 County Line Rd., Auburn:
•drive-thru food pantry (serving 200 families — first come, first served, one box per family).
•drive-thru COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing (all ages, including infants). No health insurance is required.
•voter registration assistance.
•2020 Census assistance.
To register and reserve your spot for the event, go to https://letsmovedayauburnga2020.eventbrite.com.
