With just over a month left in its fiscal year, Auburn’s city council is holding weekly budget workshops to discuss and finalize its FY2022 proposed budget, which is set to receive final approval Sept. 2.
During its pre-budget workshop on July 20, revenue projections for the general fund, water and stormwater departments were provided by city administrator Alex Mitchem.
The general fund budget for FY2022 is estimated at $4 million , which is an increase of $222,750 from the general fund budget last year.
The millage rate will remain the same.
The water fund budget is in the same range as it was last year, plus or minus about $20,000, said Mitchem. However, in comparison to last year, water revenues are down by $17,258 YTD and stormwater revenues are down by $1,506. These revenue drops, according to Mitchem, “are not because the city is losing revenue, we’re just matching expenditures.”
Also notable in comparison to last year, the Local Option Sales and Use Tax (LOST) has increased from $1.3 million to $1.4 million, property tax revenues are slightly up, both Barrow and Gwinnett county’s TAVT collections increased and insurance premiums have gone up.
With these added revenues to the city, “We will take a conservative approach to all this stuff, that way, we understand it, we recognize that more revenue is actually coming in, but we match our expenditures to the revenue,” said Mitchem.
Also on the rise and projected to continue upward are utilities revenues estimated to be about $127,109 in FY2022.
“We will see this line item increase over the next few years as more lots come online throughout the city,” said Mitchem, who said his estimate is a conservative one. “We feel like we're going to be well above that.”
Building permits issued in FY2021 brought in $508,529, which more than doubled the amount projected in the budget.
“We got more growth coming, but we don’t want to overstate that, or we will get ourselves in a bind,” he said.
Other than machinery and equipment costs for ongoing projects around town, the expenditures projections for FY2022 didn’t look much different from years prior.
