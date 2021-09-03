The Auburn City Council approved an annexation and rezoning request during its Thursday, Sept. 2 meeting to allow for a large subdivision at the intersection of Carl-Cedar Hill and Bill Robinson roads.
The council’s approval rezones two parcels totaling 98.2 acres from agricultural land in Barrow County to the planned suburban village zoning classification within the city of Auburn. The site will consist of 315 single-family detached homes served by one vehicular access on Carl Cedar-Hill Road with an overall density of approximately 3.2 units per acre.
The proposal was originally presented to the city’s planning commission during its meeting June 16 but was tabled to its Aug. 18 meeting, during which the commission recommended approval with over a dozen attached conditions.
The conditions attached to the approval stipulate dimension, landscaping and architectural design requirements and a mandatory homeowners association. Road improvements recommended by a preliminary traffic impact study are also part of the approval’s conditions, which require a deceleration lane and left turn lane into the subdivision.
Due to the request of Jason Hutchins, a neighboring property owner concerned about his livestock potentially getting into the development, the council added a condition to include a six-foot tall wood privacy fence along the boundary line of the development and the Hutchins property.
Another condition added on behalf of Hutchins will require a disclosure be included on the final plat for all properties within the subdivision to notify all purchasers the property is contiguous to a farm operation and animals, which may produce sights, smells and sounds associated with agricultural practices.
“We appreciate our neighbors, the adjacent property owners, who have been gracious with their time,” said Shane Lanham, the attorney speaking on behalf of the applicants. “We’ve had a lot of discussions about some of the concerns they raised and we completely understood. We just decided that we’re going to figure it out.”
BUDGET APPROVED
Also at its meeting, the council approved a balanced $6.71 million budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins Oct. 1. That includes a $4.1 million General Fund.
The budget checks in about $240,000 higher than the FY21 budget. The budget includes roughly $126,000 more in police department spending and a $94,000 increase in the parks and leisure services department.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its meeting, the council:
•set the Auburn-Gwinnett County millage rate at 4.951 mills, where it has been since 2013.
•announced the new open position in the parks and leisure services department as director of parks, recreation and community resources.
•announced plans are underway to move forward with Auburn Fest this year. “As of right now we plan to move forward with it. If we get to the point we need to cancel it, obviously we will make that announcement,” said Mayor Linda Blechinger.
•approved a proclamation of the month of September as Library Card Sign-up Month to stimulate an interest in reading and learning throughout the community.
