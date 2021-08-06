The Auburn City Council approved on Thursday, Aug. 5, the annexation and rezoning of the Fowler Farms property off Apalachee Church Road, clearing the way for over 500 single-family detached homes and townhomes, along with commercial space, to be built there over the next few years.
The council’s decision to annex in and rezone the 172-acre tract south of Atlanta Highway and east of Auburn Station will allow developer Chafin Land Development to build a “planned suburban village” with 335 single-family homes, 174 townhomes, 20 “model units” and space for offices and/or restaurants fronting the development.
Construction isn’t slated to begin until 2023 and will be phased in with an anticipated five-year buildout. Among the several conditions attached to the council’s approval, only a certain number of building permits will be issued each year.
The conditions also include improvements to Apalachee Church Road and its intersection with Atlanta Highway that were recommendations in a traffic study for the project.
The Fowler Farms project is the second large mixed-use development greenlit in recent weeks by the council, which in June approved a request to annex and rezone land to the west of the Atlanta Highway/Hill’s Shop Road intersection for 253 townhomes, 133 single-family homes and commercial space.
The council is now set to take up another request by Chafin Land Development and Clayton Properties to annex and rezone 98 acres on Carl-Cedar Hill Road on the eastern end of Auburn in order to build 315 single-family houses.
The city’s planning commission will hold a public hearing and likely make a recommendation on the request at its Aug. 18 meeting, and the council will discuss it the following night before a scheduled vote at its Sept. 2 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Thursday, the council:
•approved a $13,600 proposal with Engineering Management Inc. for a citywide roadway evaluation and report. Public works director Iris Akridge said the evaluations and scoring of each road and their conditions will allow the city to prioritize needed improvements and better plan for them in budgets.
•approved the appointment of Danielle Purvis to the city’s zoning board of appeals.
