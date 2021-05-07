Resurfacing work on Cabot’s Drive in Auburn is set to begin soon after the city council approved a contract for the work at its Thursday, May 6 voting session.
The council approved a $91,527 bid from Shepco Paving Company — the low bid out of six submissions — to complete the work on the nearly 30-year-old residential street that city public works officials say has never been resurfaced and is suffering from crumbling asphalt and “alligator cracks.”
The work will be funded primarily with 2021 state Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) money from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The city selected the resurfacing for its LMIG application and was required to provide a 30-percent local match.
In other business at its Thursday meeting, the council approved a guaranteed maximum building-construction price of just under $8.9 million for the future municipal complex, which is scheduled to be completed next July.
