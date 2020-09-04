The Auburn City Council unanimously approved a Fiscal Year 2021 budget during a quick meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, with only slight increases over the FY2020 spending plan.
The total FY21 budget approved Thursday is for $6.47 million, an increase of a little more than $300,000 over FY20. The General Fund budget is for $3.84 million (compared to $3.65 million), the Water Fund budget was set at $2.5 million (compared to $2.4 million), and the Stormwater Fund budget was set at $124,266 (up from $105,000).
A little less than half of the city’s General Fund budget will be spent on the police department ($1.72 million), while financial services is slated to get $446,987, and public works will get $267,943 under the spending plan. Other budgeted expenditures include $256,066 for planning and zoning; $208,053 for parks and leisure services and $135,651 for the library.
The city’s ad valorem millage rate will remain at 4.931 mills, where it has been since 1997.
Local-option sales tax (LOST) proceeds — a projected $1.33 million — and property taxes ($775,000) will be the largest General Fund revenue sources.
The budget was passed without any controversy and drew no public comments during a public hearing last month.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
In other business Thursday, the council:
•approved the final plat for phase 1C of the Auburn Station subdivision, which contains 58 lots.
•approved an agreement with Kelsey Wiley to serve as the new public defender for the municipal court after the city terminated its agreement with Robert Piccaretto on July 30. Wiley will receive the same level of pay.
•approved a request by the Auburn Police Foundation to reimburse the city $500,000 for the new batting cage at the Parks Mill sports complex and put a sign by the cage ascribing the donation to the foundation.
