The Auburn City Council, during its Thursday, Nov. 7 voting session, approved lower rental rates at the Perry Rainey Center in an attempt to draw more people to use the venue.
The city renovated the century-old former college and garment factory to be used as a special-events facility, hosting weddings, conferences and other functions, but city administrator Alex Mitchem told the council during an October work session that none of the nearly two-dozen people or groups that had inquired about the building decided to rent it out, citing cost as a dissuading factor.
While the weekday rates and options (for the main-floor board room, upstairs banquet hall and the entire facility) would largely remain the same, the weekend rates (Friday-Sunday) would be lowered. For example, rather than $2,500 for the entire facility to be rented during the weekend, the new rate would be $1,500. City officials are hopeful that will attract more people to book weddings and other gatherings there.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Nov. 7 meeting, the council:
•approved a resolution opposing two pieces of state legislation aimed at preventing local governments from regulating “building design elements” of housing construction.
•approved an agreement with Tri-State Asphalt for $34,610 to resurface the entrance and back cul-de-sac at the Heatherwood Drive subdivision.
•approved a project to widen the shoulder and replace damaged asphalt at the Boise Cascade distribution center at 8 Mt. Moriah Rd. Tri-State Asphalt will do the work for $12,570.
•approved a $14,500 proposal from FOX Environmental, LLC, to bring the city in compliance with requirements needed to manage its stormwater management program.
•approved the installation of a new fence at the city’s public works facility to guard against strangers entering the property and illegally dumping. Bailey Fence Company will do the work for $7,031.
•approved offering a one-time, voluntary early retirement incentive to city employees whose age plus years of service equals 70 or greater. The enrollment window is Nov. 8 through Dec. 23. Employees who opt to retire would have a seven-day period to revoke their decision and remain with the city.
•approved maintaining the city’s Barrow County millage rate at 4.931 mills, which it has been at since 2008.
