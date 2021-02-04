The Auburn City Council on Thursday, Feb. 4, approved a guaranteed maximum price of $3.8 million for site construction at the future municipal complex on the eastern edge of the city limits
The contract agreement with BM&K Construction includes four different fees for site construction — with the estimated $3.5 million construction phase fee making up the bulk of the cost. That main phase will include construction of the entrance to the property south of Atlanta Highway and the site infrastructure.
Preconstruction, general conditions and general requirements (bonds and insurance) fees are also included.
The council will also soon be asked to approve a guaranteed maximum price for construction of the building itself, which will house city hall offices and the police department headquarters. Site planning on that was more than 90 percent complete as of late January, city administrator Alex Mitchem said.
Dave Schmit, the city consultant on and developer of the larger mixed-use development at the site, which the municipal complex will be part of, said the estimated construction numbers are “pretty firm” since the city has done nearly all the design work for the project.
Construction on the complex is slated to begin in the coming weeks, and the building is scheduled to be completed by late July 2022.
The complex comes with an overall price tag or more than $12 million, which is paid for through urban redevelopment agency bonds with the Auburn Downtown Development Authority serving as a financing conduit. The city will repay the bonds primarily with future SPLOST proceeds in the amount of $630,000 per year.
BODY CAMERA PURCHASES
In other business Thursday, the council approved the purchase of 15 new body cameras for the police department from Safety Vision in the amount of $6,735, a price which includes managing software. The department’s current cameras, which were purchased in 2017, are failing, Chief Chris Hodge told the council during a work session last month.
The department sourced seven vendors for the cameras and narrowed that list down to four bids, Hodge said, adding that Safety Vision, in his opinion would offer the best overall value.
The purchase is being made with police department technology funds already on hand through the city budget.
