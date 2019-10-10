In a brief meeting Thursday, Oct. 3, the Auburn City Council approved a pilot study — at an hourly rate, not to exceed $117,380 overall — to test equipment the city plans to use at its future water treatment plant.
The city is moving forward with the design of a drinking water treatment plant next to the Martin Marietta quarry off Parks Mill Road, and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has requested that the city perform a pilot study to determine the performance of the equipment proposed for the plant.
Jim Hayes, of Hayes & James, which is serving as the project consultant, told the council at its Sept. 19 work session that Hayes & James would have “three or four” manufacturers demonstrate their equipment and select one to go with.
Since the raw water storage pond is not full yet, the City of Winder has agreed to allow Auburn to conduct the study at Winder’s drinking water plant on Highway 53, Auburn city administrator Alex Mitchem said.
The study will be paid for by funds from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority loan the city secured for the design portion of the project.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Oct. 3 meeting, the council:
•approved a request by the Roswell Baptist Association to annex 5 acres it owns at 65 Hill’s Shop Rd. to construct a place of worship.
