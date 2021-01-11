The Auburn City Council on Thursday, Jan. 7, approved the site plan for the future planned development south of Atlanta Highway on the eastern edge of the city limits that will include the new municipal complex and more than 140 residential dwellings.
The council also approved the creation of the new City Center Planned Community District and added it to the city’s zoning ordinance, and it approved the rezoning of more than 57 acres of land for the development.
The “city center” — developed by Schmit and Associates — will include a city hall and police department headquarters building, which is scheduled to be finished in early 2022, and 142 residential units on roughly 29 acres of land, according to the site plan.
The residential units will be a mix of single-family detached homes, townhomes and “micro-homes.”
The single-family detached homes will be on 30- to 50-foot lots with most having garages along a rear alley and front porches. The townhomes will have rear-access garages, and the micro-homes will be designed for “minimalist living,” ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet in size.
Lew Oliver is the architect for all of the residential development.
The development will also include community amenities, including civic gardens, a fire pit and outdoor pavilion.
The remaining acreage apart from the planned development will be zoned for a variety of residential and compatible commercial uses.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Jan. 7 meeting, the council:
•approved an increase of starting salaries for city police officers from $42,999 to $45,184 and the elimination of one road officer position and one support services position among other changes. The salary changes are intended to attract more qualified officers and retain the ones the city hires, and the elimination of the two positions will help save the city money, Chief Chris Hodge said last month.
•approved the selection of Cabot’s Drive to be resurfaced with Fiscal Year 2021 state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) money from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The city is projected to receive $80,791 in LMIG money and is required to provide a 30-percent match at $24,237, which will be covered through SPLOST proceeds. Cabot’s Drive is a 29-year-old residential street that has never been resurfaced and has continuous “alligator cracks” and crumbling asphalt, Iris Akridge, the city’s public works director, said last month.
•approved increasing the weekend rental fees at the Perry Rainey Center in order to help pay employees who are called in to clean up after and between events.
•set the week of qualifying for the Nov. 2, 2021 municipal election to be Aug. 16-20. Councilmen Robert Vogel III and Bill Ackworth are up for re-election, and the qualifying fee for each seat will be $144. All council seats are at-large and not relegated to any zone or district within the city.
