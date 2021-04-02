The City of Auburn is placing a temporary moratorium on developing in the downtown overlay district to allow for a review of land-use ordinances and development guidelines.
The moratorium, approved by the city council Thursday, April 1, is for six months — unless ended early by the council and mayor — and places a freeze on concept plan and architectural review submittals, building permits and land disturbance applications within the district. Community development director Jay Miller said the city has recently been “receiving a little bit of pressure as far as some land uses that we’re not sure would be in the best interests of downtown.”
“We would like to freeze everything and evaluate our ordinances to make sure they’re in sync with the city’s vision and future plans for the downtown district.”
Miller said city staff will bring back an updated zoning ordinance and development regulations before the council for adoption at a later date.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the council:
•approved a master plan for the city’s joint water reservoir project with the City of Winder aimed at facilitating coordination between the two cities on the various aspects of the projects and identifying each city’s needs and cost shares. Hayes James is providing engineering support services for Auburn, and Carter & Sloope is providing those services for Winder. A master plan map of the project will be developed as well as a list of facilities to be designed, along with their estimated costs.
•approved a replacement of the police department’s arsenal of Glock pistols with newer firearms of the same make, model and caliber. The current pistols were published in 2011. The cost of the 23 replacement pistols will be $1,357. That price includes a $350 credit from the vendor for the trade-in, Chief Chris Hodge said.
•awarded a building inspection and commercial plan review services bid to SAFEbuilt Georgia, LLC for $80 per hour for inspections and $85 an hour for plan reviews. The company will replace Phil Gruber of Gruber Enterprises, who is retiring.
•met in closed session to discuss pending litigation. No votes resulted from the session.
•approved allowing local car club Georgia Pharaohs to host a car show the last Saturday of each month April through October, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the downtown area with a road closure of 4th Avenue from Mount Moriah Road to the police station. The shows typically have 60-70 cars, according to the club’s president, Derek Stidham.
•approved a proclamation recognizing April as Safe Digging Month.
