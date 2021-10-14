The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 14, canceled an Auburn City Council candidate forum that had been scheduled for Thursday night at the Perry Rainey Center due to no confirmed attendees.
Incumbent councilmen Robert Vogel III and Bill Ackworth, along with challenger Taylor Sisk are running for two open at-large seats on the council in the Nov. 2 municipal election. The chamber's governmental affairs committee had planned to ask questions of each of the candidates at the Thursday night forum and give the audience an opportunity to submit questions as well.
Chamber president Tommy Jennings said that Sisk said he would not be able to attend the forum and that Ackworth and Vogel had not responded to the invitation to appear.
Neither Vogel nor Ackworth have responded to a candidate questionnaire submitted by the Barrow News-Journal. Sisk's responses will be published in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper and online at barrownewsjournal.com.
