BNJ: Please provide a brief background/biography of yourself.
Sisk: I moved to Auburn from Gainesville, where I spent my earlier years growing up. One day, out searching for homes in my CJ5 Jeep with my fiancé, we came across the quaint and lovely town of Auburn and immediately knew this is where we wanted to start our roots. From walking at Shackleford Park with our two dogs, to watching the train pass at RH Burel Park, we fell in love with the small town of Auburn. Once getting settled in, I felt the calling to run for city council and represent the great folks here in town.
BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election, and what in your background makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?
Sisk: In such an unstable time, having a representative that has the community in their best interest is what small town government needs, and by voting for me that is precisely what the citizens of Auburn are getting. I personally believe that I am no more or no less qualified than any other citizen of Auburn wanting to represent such a wonderful town. Government is made of the people, by the people, and for the people.
BNJ: What should the city’s approach to the continuing growth in population be? How can the city best position itself to handle the inevitable continued growth?
Sisk: Auburn is a fantastic town and has sparked the interest of many others, and with the interest there has been substantial growth. In order to sustain the inevitable growth, maintaining and expanding infrastructure and amenities is an absolute necessity.
BNJ: Aside from growth, what do you consider to be the top three issues the city is facing and will face in the coming years? If elected, how would you work to address those issues?
Sisk: Maintaining a clean source of water, smooth working roadways, and providing leisurely amenities is what’s going to keep this town suitable and ready for the growth, while maintaining that small town comfort everyone loves about Auburn. If elected, it will be my honor to provide the community with integrity, honesty and loyalty. Whether I am blessed with the opportunity to serve my city or not, I hope everyone gets out and performs their God-given right to vote!
