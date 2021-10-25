During its Oct. 21 work session, the Auburn City Council considered a $1,000 water connection fee increase for future development that has been recommended for approval by staff when the council holds its monthly voting session next week.
The proposed increase — from $3,500 to $4,500 — would not affect current customers or monthly water rates, only new constructions. City officials said the increase is intended to be used to support population growth, to keep up with current and future upgrades and maintenance measures to accommodate future customers, to help pay for the direct costs of connecting to the water system, for the infrastructure and water resources capacity needed to support new developments, and for treatment plant water quality improvements.
Water taps are the connection points where home or business lines connects to public water lines. The fee pays the cost of laying down pipe to reach the property, which could include boring under the road and installing the tap and meter, officials said.
In comparison, connection fee pricing in surrounding municipalities range from $1,128 in Gwinnett County to $5,000 in the City of Winder.
In other business during its workshop Oct. 21, the council:
•considered a text amendment for a Planned Suburban Village (PSV) ordinance on the city’s official zoning map to provide for company development in areas where services and amenities can be more distant from residences than in urban centers and to establish groupings of residential and/or office uses for “efficient” use of land. The PSV ordinance would allow for commercial uses, including gas stations and convenience stores, drive-thru restaurants, veterinary clinics, offices and hospitals and fitness facilities.
•considered an amendment to the Post-Construction Stormwater Management for New Development and Redevelopment ordinance to establish a one-inch minimum rainwater requirement to “control the adverse effects of increased post-construction stormwater runoff and source pollution associated with new development and redevelopment.” According to staff reports, the ordinance would enable better communication through reporting at state levels for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program monitored by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD).
•considered a resolution to formalize how the city plans to make use of the funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act Resolution (ARPA), which comes with detailed guidelines on allocation amounts and uses of funds.
•met in closed session to interview a candidate for the open city planner position. No action resulted from the session.
