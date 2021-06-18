The Auburn City Council on Thursday, June 17, gave its stamp of approval for a residential and commercial development to the west of the intersection of highways 324 (Hill’s Shop Road) and 29 (Atlanta Highway). The vote came after council members and city officials made the case that they had adequately addressed concerns raised by residents over the project by placing several conditions on the development, and it may have indicated which direction the council is leaning as it heads toward another vote on a proposed similar development next month.
The council voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a request by InLine Communities to annex and rezone 74 acres along Hill’s Shop Road and across the CSX rail line and Atlanta Highway from the Auburn Station subdivision. That decision will allow for the planned construction of 253 townhome units and 133 single-family detached houses with commercial uses fronting the development along Hill’s Shop Road. Developers have pitched the project as a “planned suburban village” with potential offices and restaurants at the front that could be heavily utilized by both future residents of the subdivision and city residents in general.
The request, which the council tabled at a meeting earlier this month, had been met with mixed reaction from city residents, with several contending that continuing to add large subdivisions would overburden the city’s infrastructure, particularly traffic on roads. But other residents, council members and city officials have pointed out that annexing the property gives the city more control over the scope of the development and have argued that more residential inventory is necessary with inevitable continued population growth.
City attorney Jack Wilson said Thursday that the county zoning for the property had “very limited, rudimentary” conditions from 2005 that would allow for a development of up to 900 apartment units.
“If you leave it in the county, that risk becomes more and more real,” Wilson said, “…that (another developer) could do something that’s a lot more detrimental to the neighbors and city.”
Wilson said the 12 conditions that city staff recommended and council approved for the development are “much more rigorous and robust” than the current county conditions. Among those are a requirement that the development be phased in over the next few years. No more than 140 residential building permits can be issued over the next 18 months through the end of 2022; no more than 280 can be issued through the end of 2023; and the remainder will be available to be issued in 2024.
The conditions also: place minimum square footages on properties in the development (1,800 for detached houses, 1,750 for two-car garage townhomes and 1,450 for one-car garage townhomes); prohibit vinyl siding on homes; mandate a homeowners’ association and private street maintenance; impose vegetation, buffering and stormwater detention requirements; and call for more commercial uses than originally proposed, which Wilson said would more greatly benefit the city’s tax base.
“It does put more pressure (on roads); there’s no doubt,” Mayor Linda Blechinger said in response to residents’ concerns. “We did hear you, and we did put things into place that we thought would address (those concerns).”
“(Development of the property) is going to happen whether we annex or don’t annex,” councilman Robert Vogel said. “That building’s going to take place, but you can end up with two times more traffic if we don’t annex. And I think we’re going to add to property values in this scenario.
“We didn’t just take this sitting down.”
Attention for the council will now turn toward an annexation and rezoning request for the 172-acre Fowler Farms property along Apalachee Church Road to east of Auburn Station, where Chafin Communities proposes to build a “planned suburban village) with 335 single-family detached houses, 174 townhome units, 20 “model homes” and commercial space.
The council also tabled that request at its June 3 meeting at city staff’s request for a more thorough review, and the council is scheduled to discuss and likely vote on it at its July 15 meeting.
Residents’ opposition during the June 3 public hearing on the request centered largely around whether Apalachee Church Road would be able to handle the increased traffic from the development.
The staff has so far recommended similar conditions to the ones on the Hill’s Shop Road project. Clint Dixon of Chafin Communities said June 3 that, if approved, construction wouldn’t begin for an estimated 18 months and full buildout could take anywhere from 5-8 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.