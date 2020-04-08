The Auburn City Council, in a split vote Thursday, April 2, approved a change to a 2008 sewer fee collection agreement with Barrow County, though the council was generally opposed to the way it was presented to them by the county.
Under the amended intergovernmental agreement (IGA), the city will still bill its water customers for monthly sewer service at a rate set by the county but will now remit the full amount of collections to the county without retaining a 7-percent administrative fee for the collections as it had been doing. The city will be allowed to add an administrative fee, not to exceed 6 percent, on top of the monthly rate set by the county. The amended agreement also stipulates that the city will not allow any connections to the county’s sewer system without full payment of the sewer capacity fee and any other associated fees due to the county.
Mayor Linda Blechinger noted that the county had requested the change in collections as a way of balancing its sewer revenues and expenses without having to transfer from other funds.
“(Sewer service is) not a money-making enterprise for them,” Blechinger said.
But the council was split on the amendments, which the county board of commissioners approved March 10, because the county conditioned its participation in a separate cost-sharing agreement for sewer capacity improvements in the city on the city agreeing to the IGA changes.
Under the separate agreement — between the county, city and a pair of private residential developers — a new lift station on Sixth Street will be constructed to discharge to the Tanners Bridge Wastewaster Facility, and then upgrades will be made to the lift station near the Ingles in Auburn and a new force main will discharge to the Sixth Street station. The county is contributing $840,000 out of the projected $2.44 million for the first phase and all $950,000 of the second phase through SPLOST proceeds. Those improvements will allow the developers to add more homes in the Auburn Station and Rocklynn Homes and give the city more capacity for its future mixed-use development off Atlanta Highway that is planned to include a new municipal complex.
Councilman Jay Riemenschneider said he would vote for the IGA amendments “reluctantly” because “we need the sewer (capacity) for new development.”
“I was disheartened by the method and 11th-hour way (the county) drew this out to us,” Riemenschneider said. “It feels like a last-minute thing they threw out there.”
Riemenschneider was joined in support by councilman Bill Ackworth while council members Peggy Langley and Robert Vogel voted in opposition.
“They’ve pretty much given us an ultimatum,” Langley said. She also said she did not believe that the county should expect the city to collect the sewer fees for free for the county.
Blechinger broke the tie in favor, agreeing with Riemenschneider’s rationale.
“I will vote yes because we need the sewer; that’s the only reason,” Blechinger said. “You have to play ball.”
Also at its April 2 meeting, the council approved a $1.09 million contract with Heyward Incorporated Atlanta for the purchase of equipment for the city’s future drinking water treatment plant.
