The Auburn City Council formally tabled Thursday, July 1, an annexation and rezoning request for 98 acres of land on Carl-Cedar Hill Road after the city’s planning commission voted to push a decision on the request back at its meeting last month.
Developers Chafin Land Development and Clayton Properties Group are proposing to build a 315-lot subdivision on the open land at 277 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., which is currently split with residential and agricultural zonings through Barrow County. The property owners are William Frank Whiddon and Alice Dobbs. According to the subdivision plans, one entrance to the neighborhood is proposed off of Carl-Cedar Hill Road and would be aligned with Bill Robinson Road, providing access to County Line Road.
The council voted to table the request Thursday because the city was awaiting the results of a traffic study from the developer, Mayor Linda Blechinger said. The planning commission has tabled the request until its Aug. 18 meeting, which would then put it before the council at its Aug. 19 work session and a likely vote Sept. 2.
The latest annexation proposal comes during a high rate of population growth in the city and county with more homes seemingly on the way. Chafin has another request pending before the council that would annex and rezone the 172-acre Fowler Farms property along Apalachee Church Road — to the east of the Auburn Station subdivision, which the company also developed — and allow for a “planned suburban village” with 335 single-family detached houses, 174 townhomes, 20 “model homes” and commercial space at the front of the development. The council tabled that request last month, but a vote is expected at its July 15 meeting.
The council, on June 17, approved an annexation and rezoning request by InLine Communities for 74 acres along Hill’s Shop Road and to the west of Auburn Station that will allow for a similar planned suburban village with 253 townhomes, 133 single-family detached houses and commercial uses at the front of the property.
Some residents have been opposed to the projects, contending that the rate of growth is too high and will weigh heavily on the city’s infrastructure and exacerbate traffic issues. But other residents and most city officials have said development in the areas already zoned for residential uses through the county is inevitable and that annexing the properties gives the city greater control over the development there and the ability to attach numerous conditions to zoning decisions that would address the various concerns from residents.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Thursday, the council:
•approved a one-year work-detail contract with Phillips State Prison in the amount of $49,318, which will pay the guard’s salary.
•approved the appointment of Kevin Camon to the planning commission for a term that will end in 2024. Camon has been a member of the zoning board of appeals since 2016.
•accepted the donation of the Auburn-Carl Lions Club’s property at 45 County Line-Auburn Rd. to the city with a handful of stipulations, including: that it be combined with the adjacent city-owned ballfield for athletic purposes; that there be three free-admission nights given yearly for two years at the Perry Rainey Center for senior social events similar to those previously held at the Lions Club; and that tables, chairs, kitchen appliances and cooking utensils be made available to current Lions Club members with the remainder to be offered to local churches and charities.
•accepted the donation of used lights from the Champions Gate hitting facility to be used on the new field at the Parks Mill Road city fields. Champions Gate owner Caitlin Munley received the lights from Bethlehem Christian Academy after it purchased new lights for its athletic fields.
