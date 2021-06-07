A pair of large proposed residential developments on the western edge of unincorporated Auburn are facing an uncertain fate as the city council mulls requests to annex properties into the city and rezone them to allow for the projects to move forward.
And the requests have put the city in the thick of an ongoing challenge and debate throughout Barrow County — how to balance rapid population growth and the inevitable continued eastern sprawl of Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta with citizen concerns over infrastructure needs and capacity and local governments’ ability to handle the growth.
During its Thursday, June 3 meeting, the council tabled a request to annex the 172-acre Fowler Farms property along Apalachee Church Road and rezone it for a mixture of more than 500 single-family detached homes and townhomes along with a commercial component. It also postponed a decision on a request to annex and rezone 74 acres to the west of the intersection of Hill’s Shop Road and Atlanta Highway for a similar mixed-use development with nearly 400 single-family detached homes and townhomes with commercial uses.
The proposed development on the Fowler Farms property would bring a “planned suburban village” with 335 single-family detached homes, 174 townhomes and 20 “model lots” and potential office or restaurant space to the east of the Auburn Station subdivision. The request was tabled until the council’s July 15 meeting — with a decision likely to be made then — to allow for further staff review and for a traffic study to be completed
Property owner Ray Fowler, who sits on the Barrow County Planning Commission, said he is seeking to sell the property to Chaffin Communities, the developer of Auburn Station, because he and his wife are in their 70s and no longer in a position to make income off of or maintain the large swath of farm land.
Clint Dixon of Chaffin Communities said the community would be gated with privately-maintained roads and a “lazy river” amenity, which he believes will be attractive to community members. Dixon said there would be three different single-family detached lot sizes, including an age-targeted ranch-style home component and a trail connecting to the Gwinnett County line on the back side of the property, which would tie into a planned greenway that will tie into the future Rowan development in eastern Gwinnett near the county border.
Among the staff-recommended conditions for the development are that the single-family detached homes be a minimum of 1,800 heated square feet with no vinyl siding. The conditions also include minimum sizes for one-car and two-car townhome units.
Dixon estimated that, if approved, construction wouldn’t begin for 18 months and that full buildout could take anywhere from 5-8 years.
Meanwhile, on the other side of Auburn Station to the northwest, developer InLine Communities is seeking an annexation and rezoning of 74 acres along Hill’s Shop Road to build a little more than 250 townhome units and 130 single-family detached homes. The development would also be a planned suburban village with potential offices and restaurants at the front of the property. That request, which staff has recommended approval of with similar conditions, has been tabled until the council’s June 17 meeting for further discussion and a likely final vote.
“We want to try to make it an active (pedestrian) community and get people out and moving around. That’s what helps these communities stay vibrant,” said Shane Lanham, the attorney representing the developer. Lanham added that the property is currently in the county’s high-density zoning classification.
“We think this is an opportunity for the city control this project and what happens on that property,” he said.
Lanham and Dixon both said the two proposed projects are compatible with surrounding land uses and the county and city comprehensive plan, which calls for a diversification of housing types in that area of town.
But opinions among residents during public hearings on the requests Thursday were split with some saying the city should embrace the developments as high-quality projects that would add much-needed housing inventory to the area and others contending the scale of the projects would cause further traffic and school-capacity woes and disrupt the “small-town” feel of Auburn.
“If we don’t manage our growth, we will just be another Gwinnett County,” Brown Bridge Road resident David Gunter said during the hearing on the Fowler Farms annexation request.
Auburn resident and downtown development authority board member Bel Outwater said the additional housing is needed to accommodate potential employees of the Rowan research community that is projected to create several thousand jobs over the next couple of decades and also help attract more people to a growing downtown district and the planned village on the eastern end of town that will be centered around the new municipal complex slated to open next summer.
“More change and more growth is coming,” Outwater said. “We can’t stop this progress. We have to accept that it’s going to happen and roll up our sleeves and decide how we’re going to manage it. If we approve (the annexation), we can control how it goes.”
The city was required to notify the county of the annexation requests to allow for the county to voice any opposition, but city administrator Alex Mitchem said the county is in support of the annexation and hasn’t raised any objections.
Council members did not make any comments on the proposed developments during Thursday’s meeting. The city’s planning commission has recommended denial of both requests, citing primarily road/traffic and school issues. But Mitchem noted those would not fall under land-use decisions. He said the water and sewer capacity needs are in place to support the requests and that there would be city controls in place to properly manage the scope of the developments.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Thursday, the council:
•approved placing a referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot to allow for the retail sale of distilled spirits within the city. The move comes after state legislation passed this year and was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp allowing cities to pass an ordinance calling for a referendum on the issue.
•approved a contract with low bidder Ryals Brothers for $30,043 to complete cul-de-sac improvements on Ardell Court, including asphalt and concrete replacement and construction and permanent grassing of shoulders.
