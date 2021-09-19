The Auburn City Council tabled discussion Thursday, Sept. 16, on a rezoning request by a developer seeking to build almost 400 townhomes south of Atlanta Highway and the downtown area.
Corridor Development is seeking to rezone 57.5 acres at 100 Lyle Rd. to allow for up to 399 units, multiple pocket parks, an amenity area, trails and 11.5 acres of open space. The council’s decision to table the request for further discussion at its work session scheduled for Oct. 21 came a day after the city’s planning commission also tabled it without a recommendation.
The development, which would be accessed from Lyle Road/Main Street, would include a variety of sizes for the units and a mix of front- and rear-entry garages, according to the applicant’s letter of intent. Sidewalks would be included along the interior streets, and there would be other pedestrian paths to provide direct access to the amenity area.
The amenity area would include a swimming pool, cabana, pickleball courts, enclosed dog park and playground, according to the letter.
Each unit would be an average of 1,750 square feet and listed for sale in the high $200,000s, according to the letter.
COUNCIL APPROVES PROCLAMATIONS
Also at its Sept. 16 meeting, the council proclaimed Sept. 17 as POW/MIA Recognition Day in honor of U.S. servicemen and women who were or are missing from action or prisoners of war.
“It’s important to pay tribute to the service members who have not returned home from the battlefield and make it clear that we stand beside their families and honor those held captive as prisoners of war,” said Auburn police chief Chris Hodge. “We will not cease our efforts to seek answers about the fate of those still missing in action until our humans return safely to our shores or a full accounting is provided to their loved ones.”
The council also is proclaiming Oct. 24-30 Red Ribbon Week, during which communities nationwide are encouraged to wear red ribbons to show their support for a drug- free community.
“There is hope in winning the war on drugs and that hope lies in education and drug demand reduction, coupled with the hard work and determination of organizations such as the city of Auburn to foster a healthy drug-free lifestyle,” said Hodge. “Citizen support is one of the most effective tools in the efforts to reduce the use of illicit drugs from our communities.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business during its meeting last week, the council:
•heard a recommendation to keep the city’s Barrow County millage rate at 4.931 mills, where it has been since 2008.
•heard a recommendation to accept a trailer donation from Pastor Kevin Carter on behalf of the Union Grove Baptist Church. The police department plans to use the trailer for storage and to conduct training and public safety courses, Hodge said.
