The City of Auburn has had several inquiries from the public about its newly-renovated Perry Rainey Center, but has not yet rented the place out for events.
The reason? Cost, city administrator Alex Mitchem told the city council during a work session Thursday, Oct. 17.
Mitchem presented the city council with a proposed set of revised rates, which the council may vote on at its next meeting Nov. 7. The city renovated the century-old former college and garment-factory to be used as event space and opened it to the public for rentals earlier this year, holding a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony in August.
Mitchem said the city has received at least 21 inquiries, but the cost, compared to the rates at similar nearby venues such as the Winder Community Center, has been a “dissuading factor.”
“We’re a little too high and we need to consider adjusting the rates,” Mitchem said.
Under the proposed revisions, while the weekday rates and options (for the main-floor board room, upstairs banquet hall and the entire facility) would largely remain the same, the weekend rates (Friday-Sunday) would be lowered. For example, rather than $2,500 for the entire facility to be rented during the weekend, the new rate would be $1,500.
That could help attract more renters for weddings, which Michael Parks, the city’s parks and leisure services coordinator, said the majority of the inquiries have been about.
Mitchem said the proposed new rates would be more in line with what Winder offers at its community center and would come at a key time on the calendar.
“We’re getting into the holiday season when we know folks are going to be looking for a venue, and we don’t want to miss out on that,” Mitchem said.
While the council will likely continue to revisit the rates, particularly as supply-and-demand changes, council members and city officials agreed the city has to start making money on the venue and hosting a variety of events, from weddings to reunions to conferences.
“We’ve got to be able to use it in different ways and get people in there to know how it’s being used and what problems there might be,” Parks said. “We’ve got to get people in there to know what, if anything, we’ve got to change.”
OTHER ITEMS
Other items the council will vote on at its Nov. 7 meeting include:
•a resolution opposing two pieces of state legislation aimed at preventing local governments from regulating “building design elements” of housing construction. House Bill 302, which was accompanied by Senate Bill 172, was introduced during the 2019 General Assembly session, but never made it to the Senate floor for a vote. It is expected to be revived, though, when the legislature reconvenes in January. The state’s homebuilders’ association has endorsed the legislation, calling home design regulations “burdensome.” But the Georgia Municipal Association and local governments from around the state have blasted the legislation, saying it would take away citizens’ rights to decide “the look and feel” of their communities and that it could negatively impact economic development and diminish property values in those communities.
•an agreement to resurface the entrance and back cul-de-sac at the Heatherwood Drive subdivision. Public works director Iris Akridge recommended Tri-State Asphalt for the work at a cost of $34,610.
•a project to widen the shoulder and replace damaged asphalt at the Boise Cascade distribution center at 8 Mt. Moriah Rd. Akridge recommended the work be awarded to Tri-State Asphalt, which submitted a $12,570 bid. But Mitchem said the city, at the council’s request, would get revised quotes to pour concrete (which he said would be a little more expensive but a longer-term solution) rather than asphalt.
•a $14,500 proposal from FOX Environmental, LLC, to bring the city in compliance with requirements needed to manage its stormwater management program. The city is required to develop a comprehensive inventory of its storm sewer system and provide the information to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division as a condition of the city’s MS4 permit.
•the installation of a new fence at the city’s public works facility to guard against strangers entering the property and illegally dumping. Akridge recommended Bailey Fence Company’s $7,031 proposal to do the work.
•offering a one-time, voluntary early retirement incentive to city employees whose age plus years of service equals 70 or greater. The enrollment window would be Nov. 8 through Dec. 23. Employees who opt to retire would have a seven-day period to revoke their decision and remain with the city.
•maintaining the city’s Barrow County millage rate at 4.931 mills, which it has been at since 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.