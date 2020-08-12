After 15 years of doing business with Republic Services, the City of Auburn appears ready to move on.
The city council voted unanimously Aug. 6 not to renew an agreement with the company for solid waste collection and recycling services that expires at the end of this year and will put the services out to competitive bid.
While the council’s decision doesn’t preclude Republic from continuing to provide the services for the city, it was prompted by numerous concerns with the company’s performance expressed by residents and city officials’ objections to some of the company’s recent decisions.
“We’ve had challenges with Republic for a while and also billing issues with them, and citizens have been calling city hall with their concerns,” city administrator Alex Mitchem said prior to the council’s vote. “There have been some routes that have been missed repeatedly. Those concerns have prompted us to consider giving them notice that we will open this back up for competitive bid. We wanted to address than sooner rather than later and not let it drag out.”
The municipal services manager for Republic Services could not be reached for comment by press time.
While Republic Services did make some expected fee adjustments according to the consumer price index, the company also has switched to an advance quarterly billing system for customers, which city leaders objected to. Mayor Linda Blechinger said the company’s customer service representatives have also falsely told customers that the switch in billing was a city decision.
“And they continued to do that after we brought that to their attention,” Blechinger said. “I think we’re all frustrated with Republic. We asked them not to do this, especially at this time when a lot of people are struggling.”
“Things are tough around here,” Mitchem added. “They’ve had issues with service for quite some time with missing routes and difficulty setting up new accounts. They took their local customer service and moved it out of state, and there’s just not that same connection with the customers. I hate it because they’re right here between us and Winder. And I understand that sanitation services are having challenges with their workforce and finding people, especially now. You can’t just put anybody on those trucks, so I know they’re in a difficult spot.
“When you’ve got a 15-year relationship with someone, there comes a time when it’s healthy to revisit the terms and maybe give somebody else a chance. I’d like to be able to continue working with them, but we’ll open it up and see what happens.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Aug. 6 meeting, the council:
•awarded the design-bid-operate contract for the “dewatering” of the raw water storage pond — which is part of the city’s joint water reservoir project with the City of Winder — to Griffin Brothers, Inc. of Maysville in the amount of $369,702. Auburn will pay one-third of the cost, while Winder will contribute two-thirds, according to a memorandum of understanding between the cities.
•approved a text amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance that would allow for single-family homes that allows for single-family detached homes to be a permitted use in the Downtown Overlay District.
•approved the final plat for the second phase of the Moriah Woods subdivision.
•approved the appointment of Churck Brank to the Downtown Development Authority Board for a term that will expire in January 2024.
•met in closed session to discuss personnel. No votes resulted from that session.
