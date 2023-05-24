The City of Auburn is updating its five-year comprehensive plan, and in doing so, depends on its citizens to ensure that the comprehensive plan update reflects the needs and desires of the community.
The fourth and final input meeting is June 14 at 1:30 p.m. The city will discuss the city's natural and cultural resources, broadband and the Community Work Program.
Other meetings coming up:
Independence Day Parade Tabling Event, a community outreach activity, is set for July 1. The meeting time is to be determined.
Second public hearing to allow the public to review the comprehensive plan and comment before it is submitted for state and regional review is set for Aug. 3. The meeting time is to be determined.
The city is also collecting community input through an online public survey from, which is open through June 14.
