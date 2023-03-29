The City of Auburn is hosting its sixth annual Auburn Ever After event Saturday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature vendors, bouncy houses, characters, horse and carriage rides and lots more.
A showing of The Little Mermaid will follow at the Auburn Public Library at 7 p.m.
