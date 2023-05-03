The City of Auburn invites the community to its spring event, Auburn Ever After, where families can visit with over 25 of their favorite character friends, enjoy air brush tattoos, pixie dust wishes, horse drawn carriage rides, multiple vocal performances and more completely free of charge. At dark, relax on the lawn and enjoy watching "The Little Mermaid" on the big screen. Food and vendors will be available for an additional cost.
Those who RSVP for free online can purchase add-on options including:
Coronation crowning: Allows little royals to be crowned a true princess by any attending character with a rhinestone tiara of their choice from four design options.
Caped Hero of Honor: Allows little superheroes to be caped a hero of honor by their choice of attending character with a choice of 10 different cape designs.
Autograph Book: Start collecting character autographs in this special keepsake book, which features photos of many of the attending character friends inside, as well as blank spaces for surprise characters.
If purchased online, crowns and capes will be discounted at $15. They will also be sold at the event for $20 while supplies last. Autograph books will be sold for $10 at the event, but can also be purchased online at a discounted rate while supplies last.
Purchased add-on items will be available to pick up on event day from one of the event coordinators stationed at the purple Enchanted Event tents. There will be one in front of the train caboose off 4th Ave. and another located by the stage in Whistlestop Park.
The event address is 1369 4th Ave. in Auburn.
