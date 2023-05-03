Auburn Ever After

The City of Auburn invites the community to its spring event, Auburn Ever After, where families can visit with over 25 of their favorite character friends, enjoy air brush tattoos, pixie dust wishes, horse drawn carriage rides, multiple vocal performances and more completely free of charge. At dark, relax on the lawn and enjoy watching "The Little Mermaid" on the big screen. Food and vendors will be available for an additional cost.

Those who RSVP for free online can purchase add-on options including:

Locations

