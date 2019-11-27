The City of Auburn plans to use funding from the state to widen and resurface Heritage Way, the entrance to the Heritage Park neighborhood.
The city council heard during its Thursday, Nov. 21 work session that the city will make its application for the 2020 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) program from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The council will have a vote on the application at its Thursday, Dec. 5 voting session.
Under the state’s funding formula, the city is set to receive $91,777 in LMIG money, and the city must provide a 30-percent match of $27,533. The funds can be used immediately or could be accumulated for construction up to three years for a project, public works director Iris Akridge said.
Akridge said the asphalt on Heritage Way has degraded to the point where there are “alligator cracks,” and there are other structural defects below the surface. The cracks have been filled in over the years, but the road needs longer-term repairs, Akridge said.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items the council will consider at its Dec. 5 voting session include:
•a lease-purchase proposal from Musco Lighting for new LED lights at the Parks Mill ballfields in the amount of $139,000. The payments would be broken into 10 years at a 4.95-percent interest rate, meaning the city would wind up paying a little less than $157,000. Funding would come from SPLOST proceeds.
•the purchase of new playground equipment at the Mary Carter Park ballfields to replace equipment that is more than 20 years old. The purchase would be for around $10,000 from Hasley Recreation of Buford. Funding would come from SPLOST proceeds.
•an ordinance update to require all new commercial car washes to use recycled water, and to reduce discretionary outdoor water by adopting tighter landscape irrigation regulations. Community development director Jay Miller said the ordinance and policy updates were recommended by a Georgia Environmental Protection Division audit and are designed to keep the city in compliance with requirements from the EPD, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District.
•the liquidation of two spare police vehicles to offset the cost of future vehicles. The police department budgeted for a new vehicle in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, and Chief Chris Hodge said the department wants to trade in one of the vehicles to help offset the cost of that purchase. The second vehicle will be a trade-in for the next purchase at a future date, Hodge said.
•the city’s 2020 event schedule, holiday schedule and council meeting schedule. The council will continue to meet the first and third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. at city hall. The event schedule includes the city’s major events such as AuburnFest (Saturday, Oct. 24), Independence Day celebration (Saturday, July 4), Auburn Ever After (Saturday, May 2) and Sounding off the Christmas Season (Saturday, Dec. 6). A couple of new events will include a Georgia Barbecue Association competition Saturday, June 6, and the Auburn Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 29.
•the closure of 4th Avenue from Paul Brown Road to Mt. Moriah Road for the Auburn Polar Express event on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.