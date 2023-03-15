The City of Auburn is accepting vendors for its 2023 Farmer's Market, which will kick off May 23 and will be open each Tuesday through Aug. 8. To become a vendor, visit https://forms.gle/eNaXAS5sQt5CGWbV8 to sign up or email Staci Waters at swaters@cityofauburn-ga.org for more information.

