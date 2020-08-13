The City of Auburn is set to break ground next month on its future municipal complex south of Atlanta Highway/State Route 29/Highway 8 and has secured public financing for the project.
The city council and downtown development authority, during a called meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11, approved the issuance of $12.5 million in urban redevelopment agency (URA) bonds through the DDA to pay for the project over the next three decades.
The city is expected to close on the financing in September.
The new municipal complex — which will include city administrative offices and the police department headquarters — is part of what is planned to eventually be a mixed-use development with dozens of town homes and single-family detached houses, a brew pub and other potential businesses, according to a design plan. The municipal building is expected to be completed in early 2022. BM&K Engineering will be overseeing construction.
The DDA is the city’s designated URA, or financing conduit, which is the legal mechanism under state law that allows for the city-led redevelopment of downtown properties, and the city will be responsible for paying the loan back. The $12.5 million loan through Stifel Investment Bank is for 30 years at 1.7-percent interest rate.
The loan will be paid primarily through special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) proceeds in the amount of $630,000 per year. City administrator Alex Mitchem said property-tax and water revenues generated from new private developments could also be used, if necessary, adding that the new roof tops are producing “exciting” prospective commercial opportunities for the city.
Mitchem said city staff looked at several financing options for the municipal complex, including a conventional construction loan, but the available interest rates ranged from 4.5 to 8 percent, compared to the public financing options.
The total project cost estimate as of this month is $12.25 million, including $8.5 million for the 33,000-square-foot building itself. Mitchem said the city is evaluating redesign options that could reduce that cost some.
The complex will be built on the Hawthorne Property to the east of Auburn Elementary School and will be a replica of the Perry Rainey Institute, a college that housed students from 1902 to the 1940s before falling into disrepair and being demolished. Auburn Elementary sits on the former site.
The city has already renovated the former dormitory and clothing factory that is now the Perry Rainey Center, which hosts special events and is home to Lanier Technical College offices. The new city hall will be visible from the top floor of the Perry Rainey Center, Mitchem said.
