An Auburn man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash that killed the driver of a motorcycle Tuesday evening, Aug. 4, in Carl.
According to a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson, around 6:30 p.m. Peter Raymond Hoover, 64, was stopped in the left turn lane of Atlanta Highway facing west and was attempting to turn left onto Carl-Midway Church Road on a solid green light when he veered in front of 38-year-old Joshua Randall Davidson of Statham, who was traveling eastbound on his motorcycle. The vehicles collided and Davidson was thrown from the motorcycle, traveling a short distance before coming to an uncontrolled rest in the eastbound lane of the highway. Davidson died at the scene.
Hoover’s vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the intersection, facing southwest.
In addition to first-degree homicide by vehicle, Hoover was charged with driving under the influence, driving while declared as a habitual violator and failure to yield while turning left. The spokesperson did not specify what substance Hoover was charged with being under the influence of.
The GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.
