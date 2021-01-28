The City of Auburn was recognized as a 2021 Visionary City by the Georgia Municipal Association and Georgia Trend magazine during the GMA’s virtual Cities United Summit on Jan. 25.
Auburn was one of nine cities to earn the designation for this year and was recognized for its new downtown-area mixed-use development south of Atlanta Highway on the eastern edge of the city limits, which will include the future municipal complex, about 150 single-family homes and townhomes and up to 20,000 square feet of commercial space. The new municipal complex, which will be built as a replica of the old Perry Rainey Institute and will house city hall offices and the police department headquarters. In addition to the homes and commercial space, the development will also include a village green, trails and a sustainable farm.
GMA recognized three cities each in the categories of small (population under 5,000), medium and large (25,000 and over) for “actions and initiatives taken that increased civic engagement, created community partnerships and made people proud to call their city home,” GMA officials said in a news release.
Auburn was one of three “medium” cities recognized, along with Douglas and Griffin. Small cities recognized were Hahira, Tybee Island and Woodbury. Large cities recognized were Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Statesboro.
“If ever there was a time for unity and togetherness, it is now, and these nine cities have illustrated this unity through their visionary projects,” said GMA executive director Larry Hanson. “It’s our privilege to honor the elected officials, city staff and community leaders who made these initiatives possible. These cities exemplify what it means to be forward-thinking for their residents and generations to come. They serve as inspiring examples of civility, collaboration and what it means to create communities of positive change across Georgia.”
