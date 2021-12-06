Following the city’s recent entry into the business of alcohol sales, the Auburn City Council passed an amendment Dec. 2 to provide guidance measures when reviewing applications and making decisions regarding the proper issuance of alcohol licenses.
Under the new amendment, the maximum number of distilled spirits retail licenses permitted is established among other criteria set forth to help city officials consider, weigh and rank applications appropriately.
The licenses issued are primarily for distilled package retail stores but also apply to manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and brewpubs.
The criteria used will consider the applicant’s criminal and business background including whether an alcohol license has been revoked or suspended and whether the applicant or any of its previous employees has ever been charged with selling alcohol in violation of local ordinance or state law. The criteria will also consider the applicant’s experience in the business of alcohol sales and financial ability to build or remodel the property, furnish and stock the store and operate for up to five years.
Characteristics of the building including its location, size, façade and its effect on the tax digest will also be taken into consideration.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Dec. 2 meeting, the council:
•approved an application to annex and rezone property located at 4060 Union Grove Church Rd. The property is located in both Gwinnett and Barrow counties, with 4.04 acres in Gwinnett and about .04 acres in Barrow. The applicant seeks to rezone the property to accommodate a residential development consisting of five lots. A condition was added to the approval requiring the corner lot, which has a stream running through it, have allowable access to either street on the property due to the hardships of the land.
•approved the city’s 2022 holiday and events schedule organized by the parks and recreation department and the Downtown Development Authority. Events coming in 2022 include Baseball Opening Day in March, Auburn Ever After in May, the annual Independence Day celebration and the annual AuburnFest in October. Other recurring events throughout the year include monthly community yard sales on the second Saturday from March through September, O.W.L.S. luncheons the third Wednesday of each month, farmer’s markets every Wednesday June through October, Movies in the Park on Saturdays from May through September, and blood drives on the second Wednesday of every other month from February through December.
•recognized the 2021 employee service award recipients: Benjamin Deutsch, Benjamin Mooney, Ger Xiong, Anthony Evans and Ann Peevy. Deutsch, Mooney and Xiong have been city employees for 15 years, Evans for five years and Peevy for one year.
