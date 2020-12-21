The City of Auburn plans to restructure the pay scale within the police department and bump the starting salary for officers up by roughly $2,100 in an effort to retain officers and also fill existing vacancies.
During a Thursday, Dec. 17 work session, no one on the city council objected to Chief Chris Hodge’s recommendation to boost the pay rates for all ranks from sergeant and below and to increase the starting officer salary in the department from $42,999 to $45,184 to help the city be more competitive to surrounding jurisdictions. The council is expected to approve the changes during its next voting session, scheduled for Jan. 7.
In other recommended changes, the department will eliminate one road office position and one support services position that has been vacant since July. Those moves will contribute to saving the city more than $53,000 and represent a 5.8-percent drop in the department’s salary and compensation budget from $1.35 million to $1.3 million, Hodge said. The city also will save money under another change proposed by Hodge, where the city would be allowed to hire qualified personnel who wouldn’t have to undergo Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) training.
Hodge said the department is down three road positions, and that number has been four lately due to an officer being out while recovering from a knee injury. The staffing levels reached a critical point, the chief said, to where he had to come off his desk and go out on road patrol.
“Certified officers are increasingly hard to come by, and (the changes would) bring us to the levels to where we can attract more qualified people, but also retain officers,” Hodge said. “We have a really good group. It’s been tough to achieve full staffing. It’s not because people are unhappy; there are just better-paying jobs out there. This will put us in a much better position.”
Hodge said since the support services person resigned in July, he has restructured the division to compensate for the departure and believes it is functioning well enough to where it isn’t necessary to fill the vacancy. He said all education and training incentives tied to employee pay increases will be suspended until the city reaches a point where they can be reinstated without “causing a financial burden.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items the council is expected to approve at its Jan. 7 meeting include:
•an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance creating a new City Center Planned Community District. The new district runs along with the city-initiated rezoning of 57 acres south of Atlanta Highway, where the new municipal complex will be built and a city center and residential uses will also be developed. The council will also need to hold a public hearing and vote on the rezoning next month and will have to also approve a site plan for the development. The city’s planning commission recommended approval of the new district last week.
•the selection of Cabot’s Drive to be resurfaced with Fiscal Year 2021 state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) money from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The city is projected to receive $80,791 in LMIG money and is required to provide a 30-percent match at $24,237. Cabot’s Drive is a 29-year-old residential street that has never been resurfaced and has continuous “alligator cracks” and crumbling asphalt, Iris Akridge, the city’s public works director, said.
•increasing the weekend rental fees at the Perry Rainey Center in order to help pay employees who are called in to clean up after and between events. Some council members suggested implementing a policy where a deposit would be charged and would be non-refundable in parties leave damage or do not clean up the facility themselves after they’ve used it.
•setting the week of qualifying for the Nov. 2, 2021 municipal election to be Aug. 16-20. Councilmen Robert Vogel III and Bill Ackworth are up for re-election, and the qualifying fee for each seat will be $144. All council seats are at-large and not relegated to any zone or district within the city.
