The City of Auburn plans to continue on with Republic Services as its solid waste and recycling collection provider in 2021 — a decision that comes after the city decided this summer to put the services back out to competitive bid after 15 years of doing business with the company due to numerous complaints from residents.
But after they said they received assurances from Republic in recent meetings and conversations that service would improve, city leaders opted to stick with the company, and the city council voted unanimously at its Thursday, Dec. 3 meeting to approve a one-year agreement for 2021 with Republic over two other bidders.
Under the agreement, residents will be charged a standard monthly rate of $17.50 per month — $1.31 more than the current rate — with a discounted rate of $14.91 per month for senior citizens. Republic’s price was significantly lower than the other two bidders (Waste Pro at $23.36 per month and Advanced Disposal at $29.50 per month) and council members agreed they favored keeping the rates more stable and avoiding sharp increases.
The council’s approval is contingent on the city and Republic working out a final contract by Dec. 17. If they’re unable to do so, the 2021 agreement would be awarded to Advanced Disposal, which was considered the “next-responsive bid,” according to the criteria the proposals were evaluated on.
After 15 years, city officials had soured some toward Republic due to numerous citizen complaints over errors in pick-up times, missed routes and other general customer-service issues during the past year. Mayor Linda Blechinger said during a council meeting in August that customer service representatives from Republic had also falsely told customers that the city made the decision to switch their billing to quarterly, when in fact it was a decision made by the company that the city objected to. The city council voted unanimously at that August meeting not to renew the current agreement with Republic and to open the services back up to bidding.
The council interviewed representatives of the three bidders, including Republic, during a called meeting Nov. 16. City administrator Alex Mitchem said Republic acknowledged the errors, attributing some of the issues to the impact of COVID-19 on the health and availability of its employees, and “promised to correct” other issues going forward.
“They took ownership of (the issues) for the first time throughout this whole thing,” councilman Robert Vogel III said during a brief discussion of the item during a Nov. 19 council work session.
