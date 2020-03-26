The City of Auburn will hold online public meetings Tuesday, March 31, as it kicks off a six-month process of updating its future downtown master plan.
The city has been awarded a planning grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative (LCI). The updated plan will be called “Define Our Auburn, An LCI Study.”
The goal of “Define Our Auburn” “is to further develop the vision for the future of downtown Auburn — a vision that will grow the local economy, encourage appropriate development, make walking and biking easier, and revitalize historic downtown,” city officials said in a news release.
The plan will include a short-term action plan, which will serve as a guide and set up the city for potential funding opportunities, officials said.
Several community meetings and activities are being scheduled to solicit public input.
In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be two live online public meetings Tuesday — 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. — on the city’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/auburnga/. The sessions will include an overview of the planning process and engagement activities to gather feedback.
You can register for either of the sessions at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/define-our-auburn-lci-facebook-live-events-tickets-100990860382.
A sign is located by the caboose in Burel Park for people write notes and share their “Big Idea” for improving the downtown area.
Residents are also asked to take an online community input survey at auburn-lci.typeform.com/to/XV29er.
To learn more about the planning process, go to downtownauburnga.com.
