The Auburn Public Library was recently awarded a $3,000 literacy grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.
The Auburn Public Library specifically plans to use their funds to purchase Spanish language and bilingual books for their collection. “The Hispanic population in Auburn is increasing rapidly, and we want to ensure that these citizens are served to the best of our ability within the library”, says Library Manager Bel Outwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.