The City of Auburn is currently hosting a virtual public workshop input session on the proposed future development plan for downtown.
The city was awarded a planning grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) and is preparing an updated plan for downtown and the immediately surrounding areas, which is being called, “Define Our Auburn: An LCI Study.”
The goal of the plan is “to further develop the vision for the future of downtown Auburn —a vision that will grow the local economy, encourage appropriate development, make walking and biking easier, and revitalize historic downtown,” city leaders said. “It will include a short-term Action Plan that will serve as a guide and set up the city for potential funding opportunities.”
The city earlier held virtual workshops, solicited written input and, based off that feedback and discussion, conducted a survey and developed a draft plan, which is ready for public review.
Through Aug. 6, city residents are asked to go to https://tinyurl.com/defineourauburn and provide their input on future downtown concept plans, street and trail recommendations, and policy and project recommendations.
