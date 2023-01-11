Michael Parks new city administrator

Michael Parks was sworn in as the City of Auburn’s new city administrator Jan. 5. Parks previously served as the city’s Parks and Recreation director. Pictured above (from left): Councilwoman Peggy Langley, Mayor Linda Blechinger, city administrator Michael Parks, Councilman Taylor Sisk.

 Submitted photo

The City of Auburn swore Michael Parks in as its new city administrator after Alex Mitchem resigned.

Parks has worked as Auburn's parks and leisure services director for the last four years, where he's gone beyond his original job description and slowly taken on more and more responsibilities around the city. In addition to establishing Auburn's recreation facilities as a top destination among North Georgia's travel baseball and softball teams, he also took on the responsibilities of planning and organizing community events, Auburn's Mainstreet program, renting out facilities like the Perry Rainey Center and established a good rapport with the public works and public safety departments.

