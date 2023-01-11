The City of Auburn swore Michael Parks in as its new city administrator after Alex Mitchem resigned.
Parks has worked as Auburn's parks and leisure services director for the last four years, where he's gone beyond his original job description and slowly taken on more and more responsibilities around the city. In addition to establishing Auburn's recreation facilities as a top destination among North Georgia's travel baseball and softball teams, he also took on the responsibilities of planning and organizing community events, Auburn's Mainstreet program, renting out facilities like the Perry Rainey Center and established a good rapport with the public works and public safety departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.