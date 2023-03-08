The City of Auburn received a rezoning proposal from Rocklyn Homes, requesting 13.6 acres at the intersection of McCully Drive and Apalachee Church Road, off Atlanta Highway, be rezoned from the city’s agricultural district (AG) to residential multifamily apartment district (RM-8) to allow for a 107-lot townhome development.

The townhomes are proposed to be a minimum of 1,450 square feet and feature three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The proposed density is 7.87 units per acre.

