The City of Auburn received a rezoning proposal from Rocklyn Homes, requesting 13.6 acres at the intersection of McCully Drive and Apalachee Church Road, off Atlanta Highway, be rezoned from the city’s agricultural district (AG) to residential multifamily apartment district (RM-8) to allow for a 107-lot townhome development.
The townhomes are proposed to be a minimum of 1,450 square feet and feature three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The proposed density is 7.87 units per acre.
The development will be accessed by two new roadways – one on Apalachee Church Rd. and one off McCully Drive. The townhomes will be accessed via an internal street network with no proposed lots having direct access to Apalachee Church of McCully Drive.
The site plan shows 20 feet of separation between the front of the townhome and the edge of the sidewalk closest to the residence.
The site’s road frontage will include a 10-foot landscape strip for additional screening from the right-of-way. Over 20% of the site, or 2.7 acres, will be devoted to open space, which will be accessible to residents and maintained by a mandatory Homeowners Association (HOA).
There will be an additional 25 parking spaces at the rear of the community, where a mail kiosk and dog park will also be included.
Existing commercial-zone lots, including a convenience store, daycare center and shopping center, abut the northern property line and a large portion of the west property line.
The Auburn City Council was first introduced to the proposal during its Feb. 16 meeting, after the city’s planning commission recommended denial of the proposal.
During the Feb. 16 work session, the proposal was met with pushback from seven residents, all who voiced concerns related to recent growth in the area such as traffic, overcrowding schools and public safety.
The council was set to vote on the proposal during its meeting March 2, however the applicant requested the council table its decision. The council will vote on the proposal during its April 6 meeting.
During its March 2 meeting the Auburn City Council also discussed:
• The standard weekend rate for the main floor board room at the Perry Rainey Center will be raised to $600, or $300 for Auburn residents and nonprofit and education. The standard weekend rate for the third-floor banquet hall will be raised to $900, or $600 for Auburn residents and nonprofit and education. Entire facility rental rates will be removed. Additional hours will remain the same.
• A contract for compressor and evaporator coil replacement for the Auburn Library.
