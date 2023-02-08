The Auburn City Council is restructuring the current salary for an entry level police officer to a more competitive rate of $52,255 to allow for the hiring and retention of quality officers.
The salary reclassification will help with hiring POST certified officers by offering a more competitive wage. The new salary and revised benefits package aims to attract more qualified personnel who can be employed without having to attend police academy mandated training, which will save the city in costs.
Currently, the Auburn Police Department's authorized strength is down four positions, according to Auburn Police Chief Chris Hodge.
"Due to manpower shortages, the department may be forced to recall its member from the Gwinnett Metro Drug Task Force to assist with road duties," said Hodge.
"Staffing the Uniform Patrol Division takes priority over all other departments."
A position within the authorized strength of the department will go unfunded, and budget allotment set aside for that position will go to fund the new salary structure. No additional funding is being requested to fulfill the request other than diverting current resources into salaries. "To ensure sustainability, all education training and incentives will be suspended until such time that they can be reinstated without causing a financial burden on the city," said Hodge.
APPOINTMENTS/NEW PERSONNEL
During the Auburn City Council's business meeting Jan. 5 , Mayor Linda Blechinger swore in Susan Long and Miguel Silva to the city's Downtown Development Authority. Long was appointed by Councilwoman Jamie Bradley and Silva was appointed by Blechinger. Also on Jan. 5, the council approved the appointment of Councilman Taylor Sisk as Mayor Pro Tempore for the term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
During its workshop meeting Jan. 19, the City of Auburn hired Staci Waters to fill the position of executive assistant to mayor, council, city administrator and Main Street coordinator at a salary of $59,092.
