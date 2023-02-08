The Auburn City Council is restructuring the current salary for an entry level police officer to a more competitive rate of $52,255 to allow for the hiring and retention of quality officers.

The salary reclassification will help with hiring POST certified officers by offering a more competitive wage. The new salary and revised benefits package aims to attract more qualified personnel who can be employed without having to attend police academy mandated training, which will save the city in costs.

