Auburn Wine & Spirits - on map

Pictured: An aerial map view marking the location of Auburn Wine & Spirits coming soon to Auburn.

 Credit: Google Earth

An application for a package store, which will provide retail sales of spirits, beer and wine, was approved by the Auburn City Council in a 3-1 vote during its meeting April 20 with councilwoman Jamie Bradley opposed. The approved application includes Sunday sales.

The package store, known as Auburn Wine & Spirits, will be located at 1612 Atlanta Hwy.

