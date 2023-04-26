An application for a package store, which will provide retail sales of spirits, beer and wine, was approved by the Auburn City Council in a 3-1 vote during its meeting April 20 with councilwoman Jamie Bradley opposed. The approved application includes Sunday sales.
The package store, known as Auburn Wine & Spirits, will be located at 1612 Atlanta Hwy.
The store will consist of a 10,500-square-foot showroom, which will include a wine and tasting room, as well as 1,000 square feet of storage space.
The city added conditions with its approval to ensure the development is in accordance with standards in the City of Auburn Municipal Code regarding development regulations and the sale of spirits, beer and wine.
A final condition requires the lighting for the development to be non-spill and downward pointing to preserve the night skies within the city.
OTHER BUSINESS:
The Auburn City Council also approved the following items on April 20:
• The hiring of Dena Bosten as contracted personnel to serve as interim city accountant while the city continues to search for candidates for the full-time position.
• The 2024 proposed budget schedule presented by city administrator Michael Parks
• National Public Works Week proclamation presented by public works director Iris Akridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.