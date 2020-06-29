The City of Auburn won't hold its originally-scheduled Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 4, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The city had planned to hold the annual celebration on Saturday, but steady numbers of infections, along with reported recent increases around the state have put a damper on those plans.
"Sadly the virus has not stopped spreading," city officials said in a statement. "We ask that you please follow doctors' orders, wear masks when you go out, wash your hands frequently, or use hand sanitizer and social distance. remember that there are many people who are immunosuppressed; battling cancer, arthritis, colitis, asthma, etc. Our precious elderly population is still most at risk for severe outcomes. Thank you to all who have taken precautions."
For now, the city plans to have fireworks at its annual Auburnfest event in October if conditions warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.