City of Auburn's AuburnFest Fall Festival is set for Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.
Residents can participate in the pie baking contests, canning contests, quilting and knitting contest and more.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 4:28 pm
City of Auburn's AuburnFest Fall Festival is set for Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.
Residents can participate in the pie baking contests, canning contests, quilting and knitting contest and more.
Area backyard BBQ competitors will showcase their smoking skills with tasty BBQ as they compete for prizes.
Activities for the kids include hayrides, face painting and inflatables. The Auburn Public Library will also have free crafts for the kids.
The festival will also feature lots of food trucks, craft vendors and live music by The Drovers Old Time Medicine Show.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.