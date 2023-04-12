April is action-packed with fun, food and community spirit with the following events:
Latest Barrow News
- Cultural Connections Series: The Big Band Swing and Jazz Concert coming up Friday
- Recent health inspections scores around the county
- BOC expands sanitary sewer treatment capacity, prepares for future growth
- Winder man falls to his death at job site in Gainesville
- Barrow to receive federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs
- Auburn's events calendar for April
- Winder recognizes Georgia Cities Week April 23-29
- Winder Housing Authority to begin accepting applications May 15
Most Popular
Articles
- Recent arrests made across the county
- Winder approves new solid waste provider
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on S.R. 316, ending high speed chase from Athens
- Incidents reported by Winder PD March 23-29
- Are Carpenter Bees damaging your house?
- BCSO responds to multiple domestic disputes
- Barrow County Farmers Market 2023 Opening Day is April 8
- Rotary Club of Winder announces winners of Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest
- County files land use objection for proposed annexation on Rockwell Church Road
- Nashville Nights of Georgia - A Writer's Showcase at Innovation Amphitheater April 22
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.