As of Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, authorities in Barrow and Oconee counties were still seeking the public’s help in locating a pair of teenagers, described as runaways, who have been reported missing since Sept. 18.
According to authorities, James Ethan Dutton, 17, of Winder, is believed to have left the area with his girlfriend, 17-year-old Olivia Warren of Oconee County, on their own accord in a blue 2003 Pontiac Sunfire on Sept. 18. The two had last been seen together that evening.
Dutton is a white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a sweatshirt. Warren is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and “greenish-blue” eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Andrew Still with the Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156 or Andrew.still@cityofwinder.com, or Investigator Golden Sanders with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945 or gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.
