Bert Day Road fire

Firefighers with Barrow County Emergency Services responded to an auto shop fire on Bert Day Road in Winder on Tuesday.

 Submitted photo

On Tuesday, just before 6 p.m., firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) responded to the 300 block of Bert Day Road in Winder on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival crews found an auto shop with heavy fire showing.

“Crews quickly started fighting the fire from the exterior of the building due to the amount of fire,” said public information officer Scott Dakin. “This included aerial operations and several fire engines.”

