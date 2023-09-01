On Tuesday, just before 6 p.m., firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) responded to the 300 block of Bert Day Road in Winder on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival crews found an auto shop with heavy fire showing.
“Crews quickly started fighting the fire from the exterior of the building due to the amount of fire,” said public information officer Scott Dakin. “This included aerial operations and several fire engines.”
The fire took several hours to control and firefighters were on scene for several more hours completely extinguishing the fire and performing overhaul. The building and numerous vehicles around it were completely destroyed by the fire. The Fire Marshal Office responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined to be an accidental fire. One person who was in the building at the time of the fire was treated and released on scene by medical personnel.
