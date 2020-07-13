Barrow County Family Connection, in partnership with Bethlehem Church and the Barrow County School System, will hold the annual Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at the church’s 316 campus, 548 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem.
The event is a free backpack and school supply distribution for Barrow County students grades pre-K-12, and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event will be drive-through only, so parents are urged to remain in their car. Students do not have to be present in the vehicle. School staff will be on site to verify attendance via Infinite Campus.
For more information, contact Barrow County Family Connection executive director Ben McDaniel at ben@barrowfamilyconnection.org.
