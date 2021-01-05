The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office had deputies posted at each of the county’s eight polling locations Tuesday after the county officials received a threatening email in the lead-up to the Jan. 5 runoff election, where both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats and a Georgia Public Services Commission seat were on the ballot.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other agencies are investigating the email, which apparently was part of a coordinated series of threats sent by a person or persons seeming to be part of a right-wing organization to officials in Barrow and at least nine other counties across the state, including neighboring Jackson County. The individual or group threatened to blow up polling places and inflict violence upon anyone who doesn’t support overturning the presidential election results in Georgia to favor outgoing President Donald Trump and referred to anyone who voted for any of the candidates in the runoff “our greatest enemy.”
Barrow County elections director Monica Franklin said she received the email and forwarded it to Sheriff Jud Smith, and deputies were posted at each precinct. Franklin said Tuesday afternoon there had been no significant issues around the county, either with suspicious activity or voting issues.
The profanity-laced rant listed several hashtags that are affiliated with right-wing social media and conspiracy sites and took aim at numerous politicians and elected officials from both major parties.
GBI director Vic Reynolds told an Atlanta television station that the bureau was working to determine whether one or multiple people sent the threats and whether they live in Georgia, elsewhere in the U.S. or are foreign actors.
Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs noted that most or all of the counties identified as receiving the threats, including Barrow and Jackson, are Republican-leaning or typically vote solidly Republican and suggested that the threats were intended to suppress Republican voter turnout.
The threats come amid high tension throughout the 2020 campaign and the Senate runoffs in Georgia, where the winners of the two seats will determine party control of the chamber.
As for the presidential election, Trump himself has called the results “rigged,” including his narrow loss to President-Elect Joe Biden of a little less than 12,000 votes in Georgia. On Saturday, Jan. 2, Trump made an hour-long phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding that he overturn the state’s results and “find” him enough votes to change the outcome in his favor. Two separate recounts and an audit after the election have confirmed Biden’s victory. The call, which was recorded and released to media organizations, has sparked controversy and calls for officials to investigate Trump for potential criminal wrongdoing.
Raffensperger and his office have repeatedly pushed back against the president’s assertions, and the Trump campaign has either lost or had dozens of lawsuits dismissed in courts in Georgia and around the country.
The message called the elections “rigged” and made lewd remarks toward Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Raffensperger, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence, all of whom are Republicans.
Republican incumbent senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were referred to as “corrupt RINOs” and a vile racial slur was directed at Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate from Georgia and voting rights activist.
The author or authors of the email also referenced the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
“This country was founded on righteous war, and if this is what is required of us to defend our very democracy, we will step forward,” the message read. “We will hit every poll site, government office and beyond until every RINO is out of office and Trump stays where he f_cking belongs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.