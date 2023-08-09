The Barrow Area Rotary Club is accepting applications for the 2023 Community Christmas.
The Community Christmas Assistance Program helps provide gifts for children of families in need during the holiday season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Barrow Area Rotary Club is accepting applications for the 2023 Community Christmas.
The Community Christmas Assistance Program helps provide gifts for children of families in need during the holiday season.
Chosen applicants will be provided with gifts through sponsors or they can participate in the Christmas Store.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, Nov. 26.
Individuals or businesses who would like to sponsor a family should contact the Barrow Area Rotary Club. All sponsorships must be submitted by Nov. 17 to be included on t-shirts. The following sponsorship opportunities are available that will provide multiple children Christmas through the Community Christmas Store:
• Santa Sponsor ($1,000) - Christmas for 12 children
• Sleigh Sponsor ($500) - Christmas for six children
• Reindeer Spnsor ($250) - Christmas for three children
For more information, visit barrowrotary.org or call 770-954-6050.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.